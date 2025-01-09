TNCC chief turned a laughing stock, says TN BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday took a jibe at Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai for his remark that Chief Minister MK Stalin is administering the State like the legendary Manu Needhi Cholan, while delivering a talk in the Assembly, saying the Congress leader has turned a laughing stock.

Annamalai likened it to the popular comic movie Imsai Arasan 23 Aam Pulikesi, in which the lead character, played by Vadivelu, king of a region, is unduly praised by courtiers.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport before departing for Coimbatore, Annamalai quipped, "I couldn't help but laugh when TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai remarked that Manu Needhi Cholan's rule is prevalent in the State. It appears that Selvaperunthagai has usurped the place of actor Vadivelu dons in films."

Annamalai's statement underscored the deep divide between the ruling and opposition parties in the State, with each taking turns to hit out at the other.

Furthermore, the former IPS officer trained his guns on the ruling DMK's alliance partners, suggesting that they have become sycophants, showering praise on the Chief Minister rather than addressing the concerns of the common people.

"The Legislative Assembly has become a place of parody, reminiscent of the movie 'Imsai Arasan 23 Aam Pulikesi'," Annamalai said, alluding to the satirical comedy film that lampooned the excesses of monarchies.

"When DMK's alliance members speak, it seems as though they are vying with each other to sing paeans to the Chief Minister, much like the courtiers surrounding the king in the movie," he said.