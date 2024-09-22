TNCC chief takes dig at Tamilisai for comparing PM Modi with Kamaraj

CHENANI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K Selvaperunthagai stated on Sunday that comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which is the source of corruption and luxury politics, with K Kamaraj's regime is the greatest betrayal of the great leader Kamaraj.

This statement comes after senior BJP leader Tamilisai claimed that PM Narendra Modi's regime is akin to former Madras Chief Minister Kamaraj's rule.

Selvaperunthagai said, "All the people can celebrate the late leader K Kamaraj. But I will leave it to the conscience of Tamilisai Soundararajan, who comes in the tradition of rioting and burning down the Jantar Mantar residence in New Delhi, where Kamaraj was staying when he was the president of the Indian National Congress (INC)."

The Congress MLA took a dig at Tamilisai and said, "If you don't have even the slightest understanding of Kamaraj's regime, you can ask your father, Kumari Ananthan, who undertook a padayatra from Kanniyakumari to Chennai intending to establish a Kamaraj regime under the leadership of the Congress."

Lauding Kamaraj, the TNCC president said his regime was a golden era that took the people of Tamil Nadu on the path of development.

"He was the first who laid the foundations of today's modern Tamil Nadu in independent India. He gave a balanced regime to all people in all sectors. He is an example and role model of simplicity, honesty, and purity in public life even today," he added.

Earlier, Selvaperunthagai greeted actor Kamal Haasan for being re-elected as the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).