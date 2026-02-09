TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai gags leaders from alliance talk

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai on Sunday said the Congress would contest the forthcoming elections in alliance with the DMK, and made it clear that district-level leaders and functionaries should avoid making statements on alliances.
Speaking to reporters in Madurai, he said discussions on alliance and seat-sharing for the Assembly elections would be held only under the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership.
“District presidents or functionaries speaking about alliances goes against the party’s national leadership. This should be avoided,” the TNCC president Selvaperunthagai stated.