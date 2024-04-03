TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai attacks BJP, praises DMK for fulfilling more than 90 election promises

ERODE: Alleging that the BJP-ruled Central Government failed to implement the election promises given before 2019 Lok Sabha polls, TN Congress President Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday urged people here to vote for the INDIA bloc.

The Sriperumbudur MLA was canvassing for DMK's K.E. Parkash, who is the INDIA bloc's candidate in the Erode Parliamentary constituency.

''The BJP-ruled Centre failed in the election promises and other assurances, but now again Prime Minister Modi is giving false promises. TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin fulfilled more than 90 election promises. ''In addition hundreds of new schemes not mentioned in the election promises were also implemented,'' Selvaperunthagai claimed.

Promising ''thousands of welfare schemes across India'' if the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre, he said that the Congress-DMK combine has devoted their attention to uplift the oppressed communities and poor, but the BJP was supporting affluent persons for their benefit. During his speech, he also criticised the AIADMK.

The state Housing and Urban Development and Prohibition and Excise Minister S. Muthusamy, E.V.K.S. Elangovan MLA, DMK candidate K.E. Prakash and others spoke at the rally.