TNCC chief seeks probe into Dalit youth's suspicious death

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday urged the state police to conduct a thorough probe into the mysterious death of a Dalit agricultural labourer at Orathanadu in Thanjavur.

Prabhakaran (25), an unmarried Dalit agricultural labourer belonging to Needamangalam in Tiruvarur, was found dead in his place of work at Orathanadu in Thanjavur on Monday night, Selvaperunthagai claimed, in a statement issued Tuesday.

Remarking that the Dalit youth's death has raised many doubts in the minds of the people, the TNCC president urged the State government to ensure that the autopsy of the youth is done without anyone's intervention.

Urging the State DGP to thoroughly probe the death and bring the guilty persons, if any, responsible for his death to the books, Selvaperunthagai asks the State government to distribute due compensation to the family of Prabhakaran from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).