TNCC chief releases 'proof' of IT raids

The TNCC chief alleged that the raids were selectively carried out to disrupt his party’s election campaign, especially from joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign in the State, and released CCTV footage to support the claim.

Addressing reporters at Sathyamurthi Bhavan in Chennai, he said Income Tax officials conducted searches at the residence of Padappai Manoharan, a DMK functionary who had overseen his election work for the past three elections.