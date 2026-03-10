TNCC chief hails move to transfer probe to CBCID

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday welcomed the transfer of the probe into the death of Akash in custody in Sivagangai to the CBCID.
In a statement, Selvaperunthagai said the death of a person while in police custody was deeply shocking and distressing.
He said the loss of a citizen's life under the protection of the police raises serious concern and fear in society.
He pointed out that when a person is under police control, it is the fundamental responsibility of law enforcement authorities to ensure that the individual's life and human rights are fully protected.
Therefore, he stressed that the complete truth behind the incident must come to light.
He welcomed the transfer of the investigation to the CBCID, stating that the probe would uncover the true cause of Akash's death. He also expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.