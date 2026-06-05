TNCC chief faces DMK's ire at memorial

Responding to a question on the DMK's decision not to participate in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8, he said, "It is the DMK's choice and its decision. I cannot comment on it."

Asked whether the Congress would invite the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam to join the INDIA bloc in the absence of the DMK, Selvaperunthagai said such a decision would be taken only by the All India Congress Committee.

"The decision rests with the national leadership of the Congress. The Tamil Nadu unit cannot take a call on the matter, " he said.