TNCC chief faces DMK's ire at memorial

CHENNAI: A brief commotion broke out at the Quaide-e-Millath Memorial in Chennai on Friday after DMK cadres raised slogans against Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, accusing him of betraying the alliance following the Congress party's exit from the DMK-led alliance.
Tension prevailed for a short while when DMK and Congress supporters engaged in a heated exchange after the DMK cadre raised slogans against Selvaperunthagai.
The timing of the Congress leader's arrival at the memorial clashed with that of DMK president MK Stalin, leading to the confrontation.
When Selvaperunthagai arrived at the memorial to pay his respects, a section of DMK cadres reportedly shouted slogans calling him a "traitor" and a "chameleon", while criticising the Congress for severing its long-standing alliance with the DMK. Some cadres also questioned the Congress leadership for leaving the alliance without expressing gratitude to its former ally.
Speaking to reporters later, Selvaperunthagai sought to downplay the incident, describing it as a minor misunderstanding. "There will naturally be some disappointment when a long-standing alliance comes to an end," he said.
Responding to a question on the DMK's decision not to participate in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8, he said, "It is the DMK's choice and its decision. I cannot comment on it."
Asked whether the Congress would invite the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam to join the INDIA bloc in the absence of the DMK, Selvaperunthagai said such a decision would be taken only by the All India Congress Committee.
"The decision rests with the national leadership of the Congress. The Tamil Nadu unit cannot take a call on the matter, " he said.