TNCC adopts resolution urging Centre to deny approval for Mekedatu dam construction work

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Monday (July 6) adopted a resolution strongly opposing Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery and urged the Union government not to grant any approval for its construction.
The resolution was among seven passed at the party's Executive Committee meeting held at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai.
Among the resolutions, the party strongly opposed Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project and urged the BJP-led Union government to deny it clearance. The committee also demanded the formation of an SIT to investigate the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple fund scam. Further, it called upon public sector petroleum companies to reduce petrol prices in view of falling global crude oil prices.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, TNCC president Manickam Tagore said a roadmap for future political activities was charted. He also announced that the Congress would celebrate the 123rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on a grand scale across the State.
When asked about leaders facing corruption allegations joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Tagore declined to comment, saying it was an internal matter of that party.
Senior Congress leader S Peter Alphonse said the party would celebrate K Kamaraj's birth anniversary from July 19 to July 23 with a statewide anti-corruption campaign. The campaign will be conducted under the slogan, "Lanjam Thavir, Nenjam Nimir" (Avoid Bribery, Hold Your Head High).
He said Congress cadres would undertake a door-to-door campaign to educate the public about the impact of corruption in governance. Alphonse added that the movement would help the TVK government maintain clean administration.