TNCC adopts resolution urging Centre to deny approval for Mekedatu dam construction work

The resolution was among seven passed at the party's Executive Committee meeting held at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai.

Among the resolutions, the party strongly opposed Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project and urged the BJP-led Union government to deny it clearance. The committee also demanded the formation of an SIT to investigate the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple fund scam. Further, it called upon public sector petroleum companies to reduce petrol prices in view of falling global crude oil prices.