TNAU to host flower show after 11 years

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore is organising the sixth edition of ‘Covai Flower Show 2024’ for three days at the university’s Botanical Garden after a gap of eleven years from February 23.

More than 3 lakh people are expected to visit the show organised jointly with Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore on the concept ‘Let Your Dreamz Blossom’ as against two lakh people, when it was conducted last in 2012.

Flower shows were conducted in the past between 2005 and 2012. The aim of the flower show is to create awareness on biodiversity, environmental conservation and economical value of flowers to students and others,” said V Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of TNAU to the media on Tuesday.

More than 200 varieties of loose flowers and rare exotic flowers like banksias, leucospermum, ornamental brassica, hypericum, peony, kochia, protea and ornamental pineapple will be displayed in the show.

Moreover, handicrafts made of dry flowers and Japanese style of floral arrangement known as ‘Ikebana’ will be a major attraction. Horticulture and agro based industries, banks, educational institutions will set up stalls.