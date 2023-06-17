TNAU releases UG rank list

COIMBATORE: The rank list for undergraduate courses offered by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) in Nagapattinam was released by Dr V Geethalakshmi, Vice Chancellor of TNAU in Coimbatore on Friday.

From this academic year, the students were to be admitted through a common online application for UG courses offered by TNAU and TNJFU. At TNAU, admissions will be done for 14 UG courses and three diploma courses and as well as six UG and three B.Voc courses at TNJFU.

Of the total 41,434 applications received till 9 June, 36,612 applicants were found to be eligible. There were 21,384 women applicants and 12,333 men applicants, while 10,887 students, who have studied in government schools, have applied through 7.5 per cent reservation.

“As many as 403 students will be admitted through 7.5 per cent reservation and their educational expenses will be borne by the state government,” the VC said.

Meanwhile, three students Divya G from Villupuram, Sriram P from Madurai and S Muthulakshmi from Thenkasi secured 200/200 to emerge as toppers in the rank list.

Around 9,997 students have applied to pursue Tamil streams. Certificate verification for students under special reservation quota including the army, differently-abled and sports categories will begin in the third week of June, while eligible candidates will be called for counselling in the last week of June. Online counselling and certificate verification for the general category will commence in the first week of July 2023.

The VC said that 3,000 more applications have been received as against last year. She also said that dates have been sought from Governor RN Ravi to hold the graduation ceremony of TNAU in July. “Once the Governor confirms the date, the graduation day will be conducted,” she said.