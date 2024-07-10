TNAU cancels entrance exam for PG and doctoral degree programmes

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Wednesday cancelled the admission process through entrance examination for post graduate (PG) and doctoral degree programmes.

Majority of students who have applied would be completing their undergraduate (UG) degree by the end of September 2024.

“As technical difficulties were encountered in accommodating new applicants, it has been decided to abolish the current admission process.

A fresh announcement for admissions in master’s and doctoral programmes will be made during September 2024,” said a statement, issued by TNAU.

The application fee and processing fee collected from candidates will be refunded to their respective bank accounts.

The PG admission process for the year 2024-25 was initiated on 8 May, 2024 and the entrance examination was held on 23 June, 2024.

TNAU received applications from over 2,800 students, who are in different stages of completing their UG degrees from different agricultural universities across the state.

The School of Post Graduate Studies at TNAU in Coimbatore offers masters programme in 33 disciplines and doctoral programme in 28 disciplines at 11 constituent colleges.

The sudden announcement on cancellation of the entrance exams has left students, who were hopeful of admissions, in a state of shock.