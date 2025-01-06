TN zoos on alert after death of big cats in Maharashtra

CHENNAI: With new virus fears making global headlines, and an H5N1, or Avian Influenza (AI), virus infection, claiming three tigers and one leopard at Gorewada Rescue Centre in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the union ministry of environment and forests has issued a red alert to all zoos, rescue and transit centres in states to prevent the ingress of the avian influenza virus.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu forest department has alerted its district forest officers to watch out for mass deaths of wild animals or migratory birds.

A senior official at the state forest headquarters (Panagal buildings) confirmed there are no traces of avian influenza or bird flu virus in the state. Centre’s alert is specific to Maharashtra due to the confirmed deaths of large mammals. Any mortality of scheduled animals, like tiger, leopard and elephants, are compulsorily followed up with a postmortem to ascertain whether the cause was viral or bacterial infections. There is no reason for panic in TN, he said.

Surveillance has already been beefed up in Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur and other zoos in the state. Veterinarians have been directed to monitor sick captive animals, the official added.

“For a state like Tamil Nadu, with a large poultry and wildlife population, the study of zoonotic infections is a big challenge; a lot of funding will be required to monitor virus strains found in animals,” opined conservation scientist A Kumaraguru of Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Tiruchy.

“In the wake of a report on a fresh virus outbreak in China, virologists are actively looking out for symptoms. Usually, December-January is a crucial period as the weather is conducive to viral infections, and all a virus needs is a parasite to multiply and mutate,” explained a senior professor who has served with the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

