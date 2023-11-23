TN yet to have committee to classify industrial by-products

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has instructed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to constitute a Technical Expert Committee (TEC) to classify material generated from industrial processes as wastes or by-products as TNPCB is yet to form the committee despite lapse of four years.

Framework on Identification of Materials Generated from Industrial Processes as Wastes or By-Products' issued by the Central Pollution Control Board in September, 2019.

The framework was issued to ensure that no hazardous waste gets categorized as by-product, thereby escaping the strict scrutiny of the 'Hazardous and Other Waste Management Rules, 2016.

As per the framework, all the state-level pollution control boards should form the committee.

During a video conference meeting held a few days ago, the CPCB observed that Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are only in the process of constituting the technical expert committee. Following this, directions have been issued to the state pollution control boards, including TNPCB, to submit a timeline for the constitution of the committee. On the other hand, states like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha have constituted the technical expert committee. The committee would process applications from industries and certify materials generated are wastes or by-products.

According to the Framework, any production residue can be considered a by-product if the further use of the substance or object (residue) is certain. The substance or object can be used directly without any further processing other than normal industrial practice, and it is produced as an integral part of a production process.

Also, further use should be lawful, that means the substance or object fulfills all relevant product, environmental and health-protection requirements for the specific use and will not lead to overall adverse environmental or human health impacts.

It may be noted that the CPCB framed the framework following a directive of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). However, it has been filed by an organization pointing out that the frameworks are not being followed properly.