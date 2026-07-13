TN wind power hits record 6,578 MW, renewables meet over 42% of State’s demand

Wind and solar energy together generated 175.03 million units (MU) on Sunday, accounting for 42.3% of the State’s electricity consumption of 413.58 MU, according to data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). Wind energy evacuation stood at 118.13 MU, while solar generation was 56.9 MU.

The latest peak generation comes as Tamil Nadu, with an installed wind power capacity of 12,273 MW, continues to be the country's second-largest wind power producer after Gujarat, which has an installed capacity of 16,086 MW. The new record follows an extended spell of high wind generation during the southwest monsoon.