TN wind power hits record 6,578 MW, renewables meet over 42% of State’s demand

CHENNAI: The State’s wind power generation touched a new all-time high of 6,578 MW on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 6,339 MW set on July 8, as strong southwest monsoon winds continued to boost renewable energy output across TN.
Wind and solar energy together generated 175.03 million units (MU) on Sunday, accounting for 42.3% of the State’s electricity consumption of 413.58 MU, according to data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). Wind energy evacuation stood at 118.13 MU, while solar generation was 56.9 MU.
The latest peak generation comes as Tamil Nadu, with an installed wind power capacity of 12,273 MW, continues to be the country's second-largest wind power producer after Gujarat, which has an installed capacity of 16,086 MW. The new record follows an extended spell of high wind generation during the southwest monsoon.
Wind energy evacuation had remained above the 100 MU mark for 10 consecutive days between June 29 and July 8, before dipping below the threshold on July 10 and July 11. Generation crossed the 100 MU mark again on Sunday after recording 92.89 MU on July 10 and 88.91 MU on July 11.
Despite Sunday’s record peak generation, the highest daily wind energy evacuation remains 124.34 MU, recorded on July 3, surpassing the previous record of 123.85 MU set on August 16, 2025.
Solar energy continued to make a significant contribution to the grid. Peak solar generation reached 7,299 MW on Sunday, while daily solar energy evacuation stood at 56.9 MU. The State’s highest daily solar energy evacuation remains 60.4 MU, achieved on July 6, while the all-time peak instantaneous solar generation is 7,867.90 MW, recorded on April 18.
The contribution of wind and solar to the State’s electricity demand has remained substantial over the past week. On July 9, the two renewable sources together generated 172.28 MU, meeting 37.7% of the day’s demand of 456.41 MU. Their share stood at 30.8% on July 10, around 33.6% on July 11, and climbed to 42.3% on Sunday as wind generation recovered strongly.