TN will rise against Goyal's arrogance over our delimitation rights remarks, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Taking exception to remarks by Union Minister Piyush Goyal over remarks on delimitation, Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Tuesday accused him of speaking arrogantly and urged him to exercise restraint, stating that respect would be reciprocated only when it was shown.
He alleged that the Minister had described those raising concerns about the Union government's actions as "uneducated" and had spoken in a high-handed and intemperate manner. The Chief Minister said the Minister should mind his words, adding that he was only in charge of the BJP's affairs in Tamil Nadu and was overstepping his limits. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of misjudging Tamil Nadu.
Addressing an election rally in Vellore, the Chief Minister said Tamil people were self-respecting and would respond strongly to any affront. He asserted that he would continue to fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu and its people.
On minority welfare, he said Tamil Nadu remained a safe place for minorities due to the "Dravidian model" of governance, and claimed that the DMK and its allies had consistently acted as a protective force. Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said the party had organised signature campaigns and protests against it, and faced police action.
He also criticised Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing the AIADMK of supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament. He alleged that the party was now attempting to mislead voters despite its past stance.
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to enter Tamil Nadu through alliances, he said any vote for the AIADMK would effectively benefit the BJP. He described the election as a contest between Tamil Nadu and "Delhi forces" and urged voters to support the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.
Reiterating his appeal, he said the forthcoming government would build on existing achievements and ensure the continuation of what he termed "good governance."