TN will rise against Goyal's arrogance over our delimitation rights remarks, says Stalin

He alleged that the Minister had described those raising concerns about the Union government's actions as "uneducated" and had spoken in a high-handed and intemperate manner. The Chief Minister said the Minister should mind his words, adding that he was only in charge of the BJP's affairs in Tamil Nadu and was overstepping his limits. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of misjudging Tamil Nadu.

Addressing an election rally in Vellore, the Chief Minister said Tamil people were self-respecting and would respond strongly to any affront. He asserted that he would continue to fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu and its people.