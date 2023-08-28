TN will get due share of funds only if power changes at the union: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that the state would get its due share of funds only if regime change happens at the union.

Writing to his party cadre up on successfully completing five years as the president of the DMK, Stalin, in his letter, said that the people of Tamil Nadu were aware that the BJP regime at the union was meting out step-motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu where they have no chance of victory ever.

Accusing the union government of largely allocating less funds to Tamil Nadu in comparison with the BJP ruled states, the CM said that the Dravidian model government was continuously working to steer Tamil Nadu in the path of growth nonetheless and the people are enjoying its fruits.

“Only if a change of power happens at the union will our state (Tamil Nadu) get its due share of funds from the union government. It is the kind of time when not only Tami Nadu but the whole country needs to be freed from the communal gloom. The DMK inclusive Indian alliance comprising 26 parties has been created only for that purpose,” said Stalin.

Real India on our side: CM

Remarking that the very mention of the name “India” gives jitters to the BJP led union government, the CM said, “The real India is on our side. That India would only secure the dawn for the country in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.”

Adding that the people of Tamil Nadu saw in the ten-year AIADMK regime how the state’s development was affected owing to the DMK staying out of power, the DMK president said that they have changed the scenario largely in the last couple of years and the state was marching on the path of growth.

The DMK must remain in power for the growth to sustain, the CM added, appealing to his cadre to work in full swing to ensure victory next year.