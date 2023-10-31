TN will become the best investment destination: ICC prez

CHENNAI: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) president Ameya Prabhu on Tuesday said that Tamil Nadu has all the key ingredients, locations and resources to become the best investment destination supported by proactive government policies.

After taking charge as the President of the oldest chamber of commerce in the country at a high-profile annual general meeting of the chamber held in Kolkata, Ameya Prabhu, founder and MD of NAFA Capital Advisors said, "We are dedicated to fostering collaboration between public and private sectors, removing barriers to innovation and contributing to the economic growth of states like Tamil Nadu. I am a firm believer that TN has all the key ingredients and I look forward to strengthening our partnership with the state government of Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, Abhyuday Jindal, MD of Jindal Stainless Limited took over as the senior vice-president of ICC.