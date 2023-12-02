‘TN will back youth to start Aavin outlets’

TIRUCHY: Educated youth, who wish to run Aavin outlet, can approach the respective district administration and the state government is ready to give financial support to them, said Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Friday.

Distributing loans to the members of cooperative societies and laying foundation for the two society buildings in Kumbakonam, the Minister told reporters that the department is concerned about increasing milk production and distribution. Similarly, the rate of interest for the loans have been reduced from 15 per cent to 9 per cent. “For the past two months a fund of Rs 200 crore has been distributed for purchase of cattle,” he said.