TN will attempt a marathon at Guinness World Record: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over running bibs to the participants of the Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon to be held on Sunday.

"As many as 73,206 people are expected to participate in the marathon and We are aiming to create a new world record. We are planning to reach out to all genders and transpersons are expected to participate in large numbers," Subramanian told DT Next.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin will present the prizes to the winners and the massive marathons are being conducted every year with an aim to create awareness about fitness among the youth. The virtual marathon during Covid saw participants from over 30 countries and the marathon set a National Asian record. The marathon saw a participation of 19,546 people in 2021 in over 35 countries. Similarly, a huge number of participants were registered last year in the marathon. The amount raised through registration of these marathons will be donated to the state for taking up welfare schemes," the Minister said.

"The 42 km marathon will start on Sunday at 4 am and end at 07.30 am. The marathon is set to create a Guinness World Record, and permission has been obtained for the same. The administrators of the organization are coming to Chennai on Saturday," said the Health Minister.

A total of 671 people are going to participate in the 42 km marathon, while other categories are 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km will be held at exactly 3.30 am.

About 1,991 people are participating in the 21 km marathon, 6,240 people will participate in the 10 km marathon and 64,714 people will participate in the 3 km marathon.

Of the total, there are 50,629 men and 21,514 women participating in the marathon.

For the first time in the world, 1,063 queer members are participating in the run.

The winners will be awarded in nine categories and a cash prize will be distributed to them. The arrangements have been made for providing refreshments and other assistance to the participants.

"Having a Guinness World Record in the name of Kalaignar is something to be proud of. Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin has already announced the commencement of registration and said the DMK youth team will give Rs 1000 each to the transgenders participating in this marathon," the Health Minister said.

More than 500 people including government officials, IAS, IPS, Coast Guard, armed forces, and police officials are participating in this marathon. CMRL will also be running the services from 3.30 am onwards till 12 am on Sunday.

Foreign ambassadors from England, the USA, Australia, France, Japan, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, etc. are participating in the prize distribution programme.

This year, the registration fee for transpersons has been announced as Rs 100 and Rs 500 for others.

The total fee collected will be handed over to Chief Minister M K Stalin as a contribution to welfare projects in the State.

Health Minister has requested a building for the Oncology Department at the Government Royapettah Hospital to Chief Minister M K Stalin regarding the same.