TN water storage level steadily increasing due to moderate to heavy rains in catchment areas

CHENNAI: The water level is gradually building up following widespread rains in the catchment areas of the reservoirs across the state. As on Thursday, the water level stood at 49.34% against the total storage capacity of 222.297 thousand million cubic feet (TMC).

Heavy rainfall forecasted in Chennai and coastal districts in the next couple days, the water level is likely to increase significantly in the reservoirs.

Of the 90 reservoirs, as many as eight reservoirs in Madurai region and one in Coimbatore region brimming with water, while the water level stood ranging from 75% to 99% in 26 reservoirs.

It gives a relief to the water managers amidst deficit rainfall that was narrowed down to 8%. The state receives an average of 447.7 mm rainfall during the northeast monsoon, which accounts for around 48% of the annual rainfall.

The water level in Sathanur reservoir stood at 94.06% against the full storage capacity of 7321 mcft.

However, the water level in state's biggest reservoir Mettur touched 66.23 ft, accounting for 31.61% of the total storage capacity of 93470 mcft. It receives an inflow of 3,771 cusecs from Biligundlu.

In Chennai City reservoirs, the water level has increased significantly in six reservoirs. All together, the reservoirs have 10.709 tmc ft, accounting for 81.05% against the full capacity of 13.213 tmcft.

The water level has gone up in several tanks, enhancing the water storage in the state. Of the total 14,139 tanks in the state, the water level in 1,764 tanks touched the optimum storage capacity. While the water level ranges between 76% and 99% in 2,128 tanks, 2,017 tanks have water levels from 51% to 75%.

Kanyakumari, which has the most number of tanks with 2040, 431 were brimming with water and 946 tanks were on the verge of getting filled up as the water level ranges between 76% and 99%.