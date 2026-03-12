TN warns against commercial use of domestic LPG cylinders; announces seizure and public complaint mechanism

The department said domestic LPG cylinders meant exclusively for household consumption must not be used in commercial establishments such as hotels, eateries, or catering units. Officials warned that any such misuse detected during inspections will lead to immediate confiscation of the cylinders and further legal action under relevant provisions.

“In recent days, reports and public complaints have indicated that household LPG cylinders are being diverted for commercial use. Such practices are illegal and deprive genuine domestic consumers of essential supplies,” a senior official from the department said.