TN warns against commercial use of domestic LPG cylinders; announces seizure and public complaint mechanism

CHENNAI: Amid growing concerns over the illegal use of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes, the Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department on Thursday issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against violators, including the seizure of cylinders found to be misused.
The department said domestic LPG cylinders meant exclusively for household consumption must not be used in commercial establishments such as hotels, eateries, or catering units. Officials warned that any such misuse detected during inspections will lead to immediate confiscation of the cylinders and further legal action under relevant provisions.
“In recent days, reports and public complaints have indicated that household LPG cylinders are being diverted for commercial use. Such practices are illegal and deprive genuine domestic consumers of essential supplies,” a senior official from the department said.
The Food and Civil Supplies Department has stepped up inspections across Chennai and other districts to identify violations. Officials said enforcement teams are conducting surprise checks in restaurants, roadside eateries, bakeries and catering facilities to curb the misuse.
Authorities have also urged the public to play an active role in reporting violations. Citizens who come across the commercial use of domestic LPG cylinders can lodge complaints with the department’s control room at 044-28592828 or through the Consumer Helpline 1967.
“The department will promptly verify all complaints. If misuse is confirmed during inspection, the cylinders will be seized and appropriate action will follow,” the official told DT Next.
Officials emphasised that domestic LPG cylinders are subsidised and intended solely for household cooking. Diverting them for commercial purposes not only violates regulations but also disrupts the equitable distribution of essential cooking fuel.
The department reiterated that strict monitoring will continue and warned that offenders will face stringent penalties.