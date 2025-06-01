TN vows to intensify efforts to stop tobacco products sales near edu institutes

CHENNAI: The State government said that it has directed the Tamil Nadu Police, Food Safety Department, and local bodies to undertake targeted enforcement to ensure strict compliance with anti-tobacco laws near schools and colleges. The statement was issued in connection with World No Tobacco Day, which is observed on May 31.

According to an official release, 391 joint teams comprising officials from the police, Food Safety and Standards, and Municipal Administration and Water Supply departments have been formed to conduct regular checks near educational institutions.

Already, the manufacture, storage, transport, distribution, and sale of oral tobacco products like gutkha, pan masala, Cool Lip, and other forms of chewable tobacco remain strictly prohibited under a Government Order issued under Section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

As part of a massive, state-wide enforcement drive that has been on since November 2023, more than 5.2 lakh shops and transport vehicles were inspected by the Food Safety Department and 13,642 shops were found selling banned tobacco products.

"In this time period, 1.8 lakh kg of banned tobacco products, including 5,258 Kgs of Cool Lip, were seized by the Food Safety and Standards Department and a fine of Rs 39.14 crore was imposed," the official statement added.

The Tamil Nadu police have registered 43,167 cases and seized 4.1 lakh kg of banned tobacco products.

"The Tamil Nadu government reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting public health, particularly that of children and young adults. On this World No Tobacco Day, the State calls on all citizens to support and cooperate with these enforcement efforts and to work towards a tobacco-free environment around educational institutions," the release added.