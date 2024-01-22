TN voters increases by 7.59 lakh voters, takes total of voters to 6.18 cr

CHENNAI: The number of electorates in the state has gone up by around 7.59 lakh, taking the total number of voters in the state to 6.18 crore. A total of 13.61 lakh new voters have been enrolled, while a little over 6 lakh voters have been removed on account of shifting, death and duplication entries during the period of the revision.

The total of voters have increased from 6.11 crore to 6.18 crore following the special summary revision of photo electoral roll 2024 with reference to January 1, 2024 as qualifying date commenced with draft publication on October 27 last year, said Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo after releasing the integrated final electoral roll of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll 2024 on Monday.

During the exercise, a total of 13,88,121 applications have been received for inclusion of names.

Of that, 13,61,888 applications - 6.17 lakh male, 7.43 lakh female and 462 third gender - have been enrolled in the voters' list.

Among them, 5.26 lakh new electors are in the age group of 18-19 years. A total of 3,23,997 applications have been received for correction of entries during the period, said Sahoo.

He added that 6, 02,737 out of 6,43,307 applications have been deleted on the account of death (1,33,477), shifting (3,71,537) and duplicate (97,723) entries. "A total of 3,480 overseas electors have been enrolled in the final rolls. Of this, 71 electors have been enrolled in this special summary revision exercise, " he said.

During the exercise, a total of 4,32,805 voters have been flagged as persons with disabilities (PwD) electors, he said and added that it would facilitate the Election Commission to make arrangements in electoral booths to facilitate them to exercise their franchises.

Sahoo said that the integrated final electoral roll in the PDF format is available on CEO's website http://elections.tn.gov.in, and the electors can check their names by visiting the website.

Eligible persons, who completed 18 years as on January 1, 2024, but do not find their names in the electoral rolls can apply through online - www.voters.eci.gov.in, through 'Voter Helpline App' in google play store or submit their applications to electoral registration officers of their respective area.