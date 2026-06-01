TN: Village women protesting Tasmac liquor outlet face abuse, threat calls; go on protest again

A day ago, the women from the village had staged a protest against the liquor shop, alleging that it was causing inconvenience to the residents, and also affecting the social and law and order situation. Later, they were pacified by the local police, who promised to bring the matter to the notice of senior officers.



Later in the night, many who took part in the protest allegedly received threatening calls from unidentified persons, the women alleged. According to them, the callers used abusive language and attempted to intimidate them for opposing the liquor outlet.



Angered by the threats, the women gathered again in front of the liquor shop on Monday and staged a sit-in protest, insisting that the outlet should not be opened.



The protesters alleged that empty liquor bottles and plastic waste were frequently discarded in nearby agricultural fields, polluting the farmland.

They also claimed that easy access to liquor has led to rise in alcohol consumption among youth, and also alleged that it led to safety concerns for women who are finding it difficult to move freely on village roads.