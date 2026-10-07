CM Vijay gives ministers, MLAs chance to interact with media: Minister Rajmohan

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister strongly dismissed recent criticism regarding the government's interactions with the media and the Chief Minister's communication style.

He emphasised that the ruling TVK ensures open channels with both the public and the press.

"This is a democratic government and a democratic party. Opportunities are given to everyone. I have been meeting the press every day since assuming office," Rajmohan stated.

He pointed out that while cabinet ministers regularly field questions, the Chief Minister adopts an analytical strategy, communicating well-calibrated views through social media.

Explaining the state's rigorous policy formulation mechanism, Rajmohan underlined that the government functions primarily as a people's forum. "When an issue arises, field officials conduct reviews, and opinions are gathered. There are three key tiers involved: the local officials, the people who are the direct beneficiaries, and senior IAS and IPS officers," he explained, adding that factoring in these diverse perspectives requires adequate time to ensure inclusive decisions.

Shifting focus to the recent by-elections, Rajmohan expressed confidence in a TVK victory, asserting that the polls set a new benchmark for electoral integrity in the state.