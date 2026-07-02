TN veterinary assistant surgeons' body thanks govt for transfer counselling, seeks filling of 5,000 vacancies

Association recalls long-pending demand

Speaking to reporters, Dr Meenakshi Sundaram, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Association, said that general counselling sessions for veterinary assistant surgeons had not been conducted in Tamil Nadu since 2006 and 2012. He said the association had been organising various protests over the issue for several years, demanding that the government resume regular counselling and streamline the transfer process. Although counselling had commenced last year, he pointed out that the official government order authorising the exercise had not been issued at the time.