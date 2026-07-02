TN veterinary assistant surgeons' body thanks govt for transfer counselling, seeks filling of 5,000 vacancies

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Association has thanked the State government for conducting transfer counselling with complete transparency after issuing the required government order, while urging it to immediately fill around 5,000 vacant posts across the State.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the association made the appeal during a press meet held at the Press Club in Chepauk, Chennai.
Speaking to reporters, Dr Meenakshi Sundaram, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Association, said that general counselling sessions for veterinary assistant surgeons had not been conducted in Tamil Nadu since 2006 and 2012. He said the association had been organising various protests over the issue for several years, demanding that the government resume regular counselling and streamline the transfer process. Although counselling had commenced last year, he pointed out that the official government order authorising the exercise had not been issued at the time.
Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram said the association submitted its request directly to the Minister for Animal Husbandry after the present government assumed office. According to him, the Minister responded immediately by issuing the necessary government order for general counselling. Following the order, a transfer counselling session for veterinary assistant surgeons was conducted on June 29, with what the association described as 100 per cent transparency. Expressing appreciation for the move, Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram conveyed the association's heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Vijay and the Minister for Animal Husbandry for addressing the long-standing demand.
The association also highlighted the shortage of veterinary assistant surgeons in the State. Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram said there are currently around 5,000 vacant posts for veterinary assistant surgeons in Tamil Nadu. He urged the State government to take immediate steps to fill the vacancies, stating that adequate staffing is essential to strengthen veterinary healthcare services and ensure timely treatment for livestock across the State.