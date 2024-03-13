TN using state funds to complete Centre’s projects, says Nehru

TIRUCHY: The state government has been completing central government projects in Tamil Nadu on time by sanctioning required funds from the state kitty, despite the Centre releasing less share of its fund, said Minister KN Nehru here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after distributing several welfare funds to beneficiaries in Tiruchy, Nehru pointed out that Chief Minister MK Stalin has aptly said that the Union government has been pasting stickers for their projects while the major portion of funds have been sanctioned by the respective state governments.

“For instance, the Union government allocates just Rs 2.80 lakh for the housing projects and the amount is just 30 per cent of the total cost and the remaining 70 per cent of funds have been sanctioned by the state government. But, without waiting for the funds from the Union government, we carry out the project and complete them on time,” Nehru said.

Stating that the construction of the Integrated Bus Terminal at Panchapur in Tiruchy has been going well, Minister Nehru informed that the inauguration of the facility by the Chief Minister could be held only after the Lok Sabha polls.

On seat sharing talks, the Minister said, talks are on with Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and they would announce the outcome of the talks during their conference scheduled in Tiruchy.

He asked not to criticise the allotment of Rajya Sabha seat to the Makkal Needhi Maiam. “Whatever decision is made by our leader, it would be for the best,” he said. He was not ready to comment on the Tiruchy seat allotment as of now.

Earlier, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi who spoke among the beneficiaries said that Minister Nehru had brought projects worth Rs 3,500 crore to Tiruchy district within 33 months of DMK forming government.