TN unveils policy to build maritime manufacturing ecosystem

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has introduced a dedicated shipbuilding policy aimed at attracting large shipyard investments and building a broader maritime manufacturing ecosystem around them.
The Tamil Nadu Shipbuilding Policy 2026 outlines incentives and financing support for projects ranging from ship construction and repair to recycling yards and marine equipment manufacturing.
A dedicated special-purpose vehicle called NSHIPTN will operate under the SIPCOT. The entity is intended to facilitate shipyard projects by developing infrastructure, partnering with private shipbuilders and helping mobilise investment for large projects.
Shipyard projects seeking incentives under the policy must bring in a minimum investment of Rs 1,000 crore and generate at least 1,000 jobs. Higher investment categories extend to projects exceeding Rs 12,000 crore.
The State government will take equity stakes of up to 49% in the ventures and also proposes a model where the government can acquire and lease back key infrastructure assets such as dry docks, jetties, cranes and slipways required for shipbuilding. Shipyards will also be eligible for interest subvention on loans and additional incentives for green shipbuilding technologies.
The push comes as India's shipbuilding sector remains a marginal player in a highly concentrated global industry. The global shipbuilding market is estimated at around $155–170 billion, with nearly 94 per cent of production dominated by China, South Korea and Japan. India's share is estimated at 0.06 per cent.
Shipyards setting up under the policy will be eligible for capital subsidies ranging from 10 to 25 per cent of eligible fixed assets, depending on investment size. Beyond shipyards, the policy also emphasises building a supply chain around it.
The policy notes that with about 65 per cent of a vessel's value coming from ancillary industries such as steel fabrication, electrical systems, propulsion equipment and precision engineering, the industry also carries one of the highest employment multipliers among manufacturing sectors, estimated at about 6.4. Ship repair and maintenance are also expected to be part of the ecosystem the State is seeking to expand.
To support shipyard clusters, the policy proposes the development of maritime industrial parks equipped with common infrastructure such as power supply networks, water systems, heavy-lift quay walls and shared fabrication facilities for manufacturers and suppliers. Projects setting up under the policy will also receive facilitation support through the State's single-window clearance system
Tamil Nadu's coastline is 1069 km and has a strong network of ports and coastal industries. The policy attempts to position the state as a potential hub for ship construction by combining shipyard incentives with measures aimed at building a wider maritime manufacturing base.