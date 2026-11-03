TN unveils battery storage policy, mandates storage capacity in new renewable energy projects

The government has also extended the battery storage requirement to existing renewable energy projects. Existing solar and wind developers will have to install storage capacity equivalent to 5% by 2027-28 and another 5% by 2028-29, taking the total requirement to 10%. The installations will be made at pooling substations.

Addressing the launch, Nirmalkumar said the policy had been formulated over the past three to four months to ensure that excess renewable energy generated during the daytime could be stored and utilised during periods of higher demand.

"At present, Tamil Nadu has around 14,000 MW of installed solar capacity and 9,000 to 10,000 MW of wind capacity. However, we are unable to utilise around 3,000 to 4,000 MW of solar power during the daytime. We have been paying for power that cannot be fully utilised. Battery storage will help us store this excess power and use it when required," he said.