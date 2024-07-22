TN TRB postpones Aug 4 assistant professor recuitment exam

CHENNAI: Citing administrative reasons, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has postponed the exam for assistant professor posts, which was scheduled for August 4.

As per a circular, the TRB stated that the exam for direct appointment through competitive exam for the post of assistant professors in government arts and science colleges was scheduled to be conducted in August.

A notification for the same was released on March 14.

However, due to administrative reasons, the TRB has postponed the exam.

The new date of the exam will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the TRB on Sunday conducted an exam to fill up 2,768 vacant Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) posts under the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE).

In addition to the existing 1,768 vacancies, the TRB had recently added 1,000 more vacancies in and directed to fill them via the same recruitment exam, which was held on July 21.