TN: Trapped in debt and sold selves to bonded labour, 9 including 4 kids saved after a decade

Hence, despite years of hard labour, their employer allegedly claimed that the debt had grown to nearly Rs 1 lakh. Now, after being trapped in a cycle of debt bondage for almost 10 years, nine persons, including four children – the youngest of whom is just two months old - were rescued from the brick kiln in Tirupattur.

The rescue operation was carried out on June 17 at KCN Brick Kiln in Bairapalli village near Ambur by a team led by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and Senior Civil Judge J Nagalakshmi and Revenue Divisional Officer (in-charge) A Thanikasalam. Revenue officials, police personnel from Omerabad station and members of the district's newly formed One Stop Crisis Team (OSCT) participated in the operation.