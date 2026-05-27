TN transport minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban pushes tech upgrade, rural bus connectivity

CHENNAI: Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban on Tuesday directed officials to improve public transport services across Tamil Nadu, modernise buses and identify villages without bus connectivity for the introduction of transport facilities at the earliest.
Chairing a review meeting on the functioning of state transport corporations at the Secretariat, the minister stressed the need to provide efficient and dependable public transport services as a large section of people relied on government buses for daily commute.
Transport secretary M Vallalar, Metropolitan Transport Corporation managing director T Prabhushankar, State Express Transport Corporation managing director R Mohan, special officer K Selvan and senior officials attended the meeting.
Officials discussed the functioning of the transport department and projects proposed to be implemented in the coming years.
The minister asked officials to explore all possible measures to increase the revenue of state transport corporations and ensure effective implementation of such measures.
He also instructed authorities to provide clean drinking water facilities at bus stands and coordinate with local bodies to install shelters at places where passengers lacked shade facilities.
Emphasising greater use of technology in public transport operations, the minister directed officials to utilise information technology to improve the functioning of the department and provide real-time information to passengers using available systems in buses.
The meeting also reviewed plans for modernisation of buses and measures to streamline bus operations at the Kilambakkam bus terminus to ensure that passengers do not face inconvenience.
The minister further instructed officials to monitor the quality of food served at eateries where buses halt and improve passenger amenities.
He also directed officials to identify villages without bus services and take immediate steps to provide transport connectivity to residents.