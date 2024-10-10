TN transport minister assures free bus travel to freedom fighters

Begin typing your search...

    10 Oct 2024
    Transport Minister SS Sivasankar

    CHENNAI: State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar has assured freedom fighters, Tamil scholars and others of free bus travel and persons accompanying them. In a release on Thursday, Sivasankar said that free bus travel in government buses is provided across the State for freedom fighters, aged Tamil scholars, anti-Hindi agitators and others.

    Since the beneficiaries could not travel alone due to their age, government orders were issued in 2010, 2020 and 2023 to allow free travel to persons accompanying them. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) provides this pass online.

    “It’s learnt that conductors are not providing the benefits. Advice has been given to managing directors of all the transport corporations, bus drivers and conductors to allow the benefits,” he added.

