TN Transport Min flags off new bus service from Vaikom to Velankanni following request of Kottayam MP

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Wednesday flagged off a new ultra-deluxe SETC bus service from Vaikom in Kerala to Velankanni.

An official release said that Sivasankar along with the Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar and Kottayam MP K Francis George launched the new bus service from Vaikom following the direction of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

It noted that Kottayam MP K Francis George requested the Chief Minister during the valedictory of the Vaikom Satyagraha Celebration along with the opening of Periyar Memorial and Library on December 12 to launch a bus service from Vaikom to Velankanni.