TN transport dept seeks public opinion on online booking

CHENNAI: The State Transport Department has sought the views of the public to improve the online booking system of the transport corporation buses to make it user-friendly and widely used by passengers.

“Passengers book and travel on an average of 2,500 buses daily of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and the State Express Transport Corporation through the online booking system. The new ultra deluxe buses with 150 sleeper-cum-seater buses have come into use from August 28,” the department wrote on social media.

Passengers travelling long-distance plan their journey through www.tnstc.in and TNSTC official mobile app to avoid last-minute rush. “We welcome views from the public so that more people can use the online booking system to travel. They are requested to send to the email address ptcsoffice2023@gmail.com,” it said.

Phanindra Reddy, additional chief secretary of the Transport Department wrote on ‘X’ that online bookings hit a new high at 35,140 on September 4.