TN Transport department ensures dignified treatment for PWDs in buses

Stickers indicating seats for disabled persons should be securely affixed for their convenience during travel.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 July 2024 11:11 AM GMT
Disabled-friendly low-floor bus

CHENNAI: The Transport Department has directed all Zonal General Managers, drivers, and conductors to ensure compliance with respectful of persons with disabilities (PWDs), without allowing any room for grievances.

According to a press release from the Department of Transport:

- Drivers and conductors must assist persons with disabilities (PWDs) in a respectful manner when they need to board or alight from buses.

- People with disabilities should be treated with respect and dignity on buses, avoiding any form of disrespect.

- Stickers indicating seats for disabled persons should be securely affixed for their convenience during travel.

- In case stickers are damaged or faded, replacements should be done.

- Efforts should be made to facilitate comfortable seating arrangements for disabled persons as needed.

