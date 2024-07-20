TN Transport department ensures dignified treatment for PWDs in buses
CHENNAI: The Transport Department has directed all Zonal General Managers, drivers, and conductors to ensure compliance with respectful of persons with disabilities (PWDs), without allowing any room for grievances.
According to a press release from the Department of Transport:
- Drivers and conductors must assist persons with disabilities (PWDs) in a respectful manner when they need to board or alight from buses.
- People with disabilities should be treated with respect and dignity on buses, avoiding any form of disrespect.
- Stickers indicating seats for disabled persons should be securely affixed for their convenience during travel.
- In case stickers are damaged or faded, replacements should be done.
- Efforts should be made to facilitate comfortable seating arrangements for disabled persons as needed.