TN transport corporations to operate 1,380 special buses for long weekend holidays

CHENNAI: The state transport corporations will operate 1,380 special buses from Wednesday to Sunday in addition to their daily services to facilitate passengers' travel for the Mahaveer Jayanthi and Tamil New Year celebrations and weekend.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 190 special buses on Wednesday, 525 buses on Friday and 380 buses on Saturday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem.

From Koyambedu terminus, 50 special buses will be operated on Wednesday, 100 buses on Friday and 95 buses on Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Twenty special buses each would be operated from Madhavaram terminus on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to various destinations.

The corporations would also operate 300 buses from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to other places on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Special buses will be operated to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sunday to facilitate passengers’ return.

The release said that 10,065 passengers had booked their seats for travel on Wednesday, 14,898 passengers (on Friday), 8,278 passengers (on Saturday) and 12,399 (on Sunday). With more seats expected to be booked ahead, passengers are advised to use the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip.