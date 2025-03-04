TN transport corporation to operate 677 special buses to clear weekend travel rush; check details here

CHENNAI: The transport corporations will operate nearly 677 special buses in addition to routine government bus services across Tamil Nadu from Friday to Saturday to clear extra rush at bus terminuses this weekend and quarterly school holidays on Wednesday.

As many as 265 special buses from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) Kilambakkam in Chennai to Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirunelveli on Friday and 270 buses on Saturday.

About 51 buses each will depart from Koyambedu on Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru, said an official release. About 20 special buses would be operated from Madhavaram terminus.

With the passengers expected to return from the natives to Chennai and Bengaluru from Sunday, more special buses would be operated from across the state as per the requirement. Passengers can book their tickets online via www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app.