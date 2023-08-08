TN Transport corp plans to operate 1100 spl buses on Aug 11,12

CHENNAI: State Transport Corporation has planned to operate 1,100 special bus on August 11 and 12 for the convenience of passengers visiting their hometowns in the wake of the long weekend with Independence day falling on Tuesday.

An official release issued by the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) managing director said that 18,199 passengers have booked their seats from Chennai and other parts of the state to travel on August 11, 6,949 passengers booked tickets on August 12 and 4,514 passengers on August 13 to travel to hometowns. "To facilitate smooth travel of passengers from Chennai to other places, 500 special buses in addition to the normal bus services would be operated on August 11 and 200 buses on August 12. Additional 400 buses would be operated from Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli and Bengaluru to other places. Hence a total of 1,100 special buses would be operated," the release said.

For the return journey, as many as 12,257 passengers has booked tickets on August 15 and adequate number of special buses would be operated, the release said, urging passengers to make use of bus ticket reservation to plan their journey so as to help them make arrangements for special buses if need.