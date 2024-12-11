TN Transport Commissioner directs RTOs to crackdown on bike taxis

CHENNAI: The Transport Commissioner on Tuesday mandated all Zonal Officers and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to conduct a special drive to crack down on two-wheelers which are being used for commercial purposes.

In a circular dated December 10, the Commissioner said that the Tamil Nadu Road Transport Workers Association, in a memorandum, indicated that there are various violations of the Motor Vehicle Act and Rules, especially by two-wheelers which are being used for commercial purposes.

“Field officers are therefore directed to take up special drive for enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Act and Rules and ensure compliance of extant rules and regulations,” he said, directing the officials to submit daily reports in this regard until further orders.

The action follows complaints from auto and taxi drivers that two-wheelers, with permits only for personal use, are being put to commercial use. A case regarding this is pending before the Madras High Court.