TN trails southern peers in planned green power capacity

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's renewable energy expansion under the Centre's long-term transmission plan is set to strengthen its grid, but the State lags behind other southern States in terms of planned capacity addition.
According to a report prepared by the Central Electricity Authority and released by the Ministry of Power, Government of India, the country is undertaking a massive expansion of transmission infrastructure to support the rapid growth of renewable energy, particularly solar and wind. The plan outlines that India's total installed capacity is expected to rise to about 1,121 GW by 2035-36, of which nearly 786 GW will come from non-fossil sources. Solar and wind alone are projected to contribute around 664 GW, reflecting the scale of the energy transition under way.
According to the roadmap for integrating over 900 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2035-36, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are expected to drive much of the growth in the southern region, with significantly higher planned solar and wind capacities.
Andhra Pradesh tops the list with about 53.4 GW of renewable energy capacity planned for integration. Major projects are concentrated in Anantapur and Kurnool, backed by large transmission networks.
Karnataka follows with around 31.24 GW, with key projects spread across Tumkur, Koppal and Ballari regions. Telangana has about 13 GW planned, with projects in districts such as Nizamabad, Medak and Rangareddy. Tamil Nadu, in comparison, has about 8.38 GW identified under the current transmission plan, the lowest among the four southern States.
Officials indicate that Tamil Nadu's relatively lower figure reflects a different approach. While other States are focusing on large onshore renewable clusters, Tamil Nadu's plan includes strengthening existing networks and tapping offshore wind potential. A proposed 5 GW offshore wind project along the State's coastline is a key component, though it remains on hold due to high costs.
Despite the lower capacity addition, Tamil Nadu is set to benefit from major transmission upgrades under the Green Energy Corridor schemes. These projects aim to improve power evacuation, reduce bottlenecks and support future renewable growth.
The southern region continues to be a major hub for renewable energy. While Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka dominate in scale, Tamil Nadu retains strategic importance due to its strong wind base and coastal advantage.
Experts say that with better transmission infrastructure and revival of offshore projects, Tamil Nadu could scale up its renewable capacity in the coming years.
Total planned RE integration: 8.38 GW
Key projects: Karur, Tuticorin-II, additional substations
Proposed 5 GW offshore wind project (on hold)
Main focus on strengthening existing grid and incremental additions