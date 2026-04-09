TN trails southern peers in planned green power capacity

According to a report prepared by the Central Electricity Authority and released by the Ministry of Power, Government of India, the country is undertaking a massive expansion of transmission infrastructure to support the rapid growth of renewable energy, particularly solar and wind. The plan outlines that India's total installed capacity is expected to rise to about 1,121 GW by 2035-36, of which nearly 786 GW will come from non-fossil sources. Solar and wind alone are projected to contribute around 664 GW, reflecting the scale of the energy transition under way.

According to the roadmap for integrating over 900 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2035-36, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are expected to drive much of the growth in the southern region, with significantly higher planned solar and wind capacities.