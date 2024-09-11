TN traders federation president Vellaiyan passes away at 76; condolences pour in

CHENNAI: President of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai (Federation of Traders’ Unions) T Vellaiyan died due to health complications in the city on Tuesday. He was 76 years old.

Vellaiyan was admitted to a private hospital on Monday for treatment for a lung infection and was in critical condition. Several political leaders including Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences for his demise.

Expressing his condolences, PMK founder S Ramadoss, in a statement recalled that Vellaiyan took the initiative to bring several traders' unions and associations under a single umbrella and fight for the rights of the trading community.

TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai, in his condolence message, noted that Vellaiyan worked alongside late Congress leader K Kamaraj in the national movement with immense devotion before he started the merchants' association for the rights and protection of traders.

"Throughout his life, he was the protector of the traders going through various struggles," Selvaperunthagai's statement said.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that Vellaiyan devoted himself to the welfare and rights of the traders. "He participated in the protests and democratic movements of the CPM against the economic policies of the Union and State Governments and the entry of multinational companies such as Walmart and online commerce affecting small traders. His death is a loss to traders and democratic movements," Balakrishnan said.

Vellaiyan's body would be kept at his house in Perambur for the public to pay last respects.