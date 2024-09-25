TN tourism to get a boost with virtual tours of 10 lesser known destinations

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Tourism has decided to launch high-tech virtual tours across various popular and lesser known destinations in the State to promote cultural heritage and increase revenue.

A senior official from Tamil Nadu Tourism Department told DT Next that the virtual tour project aims to generate economic benefits for local businesses, also enable job creation and cultural exchange.

“The target audience for the project are individuals from across the world with access to technology. They want to know more about travel destinations in the State that can be included in the itinerary,” he added. “The project aims to foster cultural exchanges and contribute to the growth of the tourism industry by promoting the virtual tour experience at important avenues.”

The destinations selected are Sankagiri Fort Complex, Thiruparankundram, Sadras Dutch Fort, Padmanabhapuram Palace, Hogenakkal Waterfalls, Kolli Hills, Pichavaram, places where Jallikattu is organised, Dhanushkodi and Yercaud.

“The department will appoint an expert committee to validate the historical and cultural accuracy of these locations and the script for the virtual tours,” the official elaborated. “The tours will be created with 360-degree videos and photos with zero blind spot and invisibility mount. The videos will have a range from 4k-8k Ultra High-Resolution Quality. The tours will also be integrated with 3D holographic guided tours.”

Other important features of the virtual tours would be an aerial route map to the site that would be compatible with all smartphones. The tours will be Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled and will also incorporate a chatbot and a dashboard.

The data collection for the virtual tours will include history, geography, stories from historic texts, and also geographic, cultural and architectural significance. “The project will be completed within six months, and is expected to be launched in February next year,” he pointed out.