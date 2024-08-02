TN tops in higher education enrolment, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said Tamil Nadu tops in higher education enrollment with a GER of 51 per cent.

Addressing a gathering of students in Erode, Udhayanidhi said "when other states are aiming to achieve a target of 50 per GER in the next ten years, Tamil Nadu is the only state aiming for 100 per cent GER,” he said.

He said that over three lakh girl students have benefitted under ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme in Tamil Nadu including 11,000 students from Erode, while 31 lakh youth have benefitted under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme.

“Of this, one lakh youth are from Erode and 20,000 youth have got job offers,” he said.

Stating that a century ago, women were restrained in their houses and until 50 years ago, people questioned the need for women to get educated, the Minister said the DMK’s Dravidian model government will defeat the plans of anyone conspiring to ruin women from getting educated.

In another event, Udhayanidhi distributed play equipment under ‘Kalaignar Sports Kit Scheme’ to 382 village panchayats in Erode and Karur districts.

He then announced that Chief Minister MK Stalin has introduced three per cent reservation to provide jobs in PSU’s for 100 sports persons.

At a welfare aid distribution function, Udhayanidhi gave away ‘patta’ for the house of rationalist leader EVR Periyar to his grandson and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President (TNCC) EVKS Elangovan.