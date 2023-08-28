TN to study sources of microplastics in Mannar gulf, Palk Bay

CHENNAI: With more studies highlighting the ill effects of microplastics on marine ecosystems, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has decided to initiate a study on microplastic accumulation in the Gulf of Mannar, Palk Bay and mangrove areas in the region.



The study will be carried out by the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust (GoMBRT) which maintains the ecologically sensitive region.

Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, wildlife warden, Ramanathapuram, where the biosphere reserve is located, and director of the biosphere reserve said the study will identify the source of microplastics as well as macroplastics that enter the biosphere reserve. “The study will also quantify the amount of plastic pollution in the region and its impact on the marine ecosystem. This study is local specific as we do not have info on the same,” he explained.

He said based on the study results management plans will be decided. It will also cover the interrelation between plastic pollution and mangrove ecosystems inside the Gulf of Mannar. Mega faunal species like birds, turtles and mammals ingested with micro and macro plastics will be assessed.

Under the study, spatial and temporal variations of macroplastics and microplastic pollutants in the mangrove ecosystem will be quantified and identified by analysing water and sediment samples. Also, the distribution of microplastics and macroplastics at three locations — Punnakayal mangrove, Karankadu mangrove and Island mangrove — will be compared.

The study will assess the ecological risk of microplastics and identify factors influencing the microplastics abundance and source of microplastics in the mangrove ecosystem. Vertical distribution of microplastics in sediment cores and exploration of microplastic content in the benthic faunal species in the mangrove habitat will be covered.

The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve extends from Rameshwaram to Kanniyakumari and has a chain of 21 uninhabited islands stretching from Mandapam to Thoothukudi. The islands occur at an average distance of 2 to 10 kilometres from the mainland. GoMBR covers an area of 10,500 sq km between Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari.

Meanwhile, TN government has entered into an MoU with the HCL Foundation to survey the presence of ghost nets (abandoned fishing nets) and marine litter in the Gulf of Mannar region, Sudhakar said.