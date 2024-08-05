TN to start textile courses in ITIs and polytechnics

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to launch a new technical textile course in polytechnic colleges and Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) across the State in a bid to introduce scientific techniques in textile production.

The lack of the latest technical skills among the employees in the textile industry is the reason behind the decision to introduce technical textile courses for diploma students in the State. A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), told DT Next that the introduction of new textile technology diploma courses for both polytechnic and ITI students will enhance the skills of youth to produce good quality textiles in the State.

He stated that a curriculum committee comprising textile department authorities, experts at the industry level, and garment exporters would be constituted to create the syllabus for the course on technical textiles.

“The duration of the course will be decided according to the government’s requirements,” he said adding, “The course will have subjects like basic information about textiles, understanding properties of useful fibre and yarn, 3d weaving, standard manufacturing process and effective usage of raw materials”.

Pointing out that technical textiles are used in different forms in various industries including transport, medicine, construction, and agriculture, the official said, “These topics will be briefly covered in the course.”

Further, the official said that the technical textile course will help the students secure jobs immediately. He said the course is likely to be introduced in the next academic year.