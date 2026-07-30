TN to simplify revenue certificate process; lesser steps, faster process, lower corruption

Sources told DT Next that the government would announce this reform in the forthcoming Assembly session.

The proposed reform will cover the issuance of key revenue certificates, including community, income, nativity, widow, legal heir, residence, deserted woman, and unmarried certificates, all of which are processes where there are constant complaints of inordinate delays the Kafkaesque lower-level bureaucracy and rampant corruption.

According to government officials, the move is aimed at streamlining the existing process and cutting down the time taken to issue certificates.