TN to simplify revenue certificate process; lesser steps, faster process, lower corruption

CHENNAI: In a procedural reform that would simplify, speed up, and reduce the avenues of corruption that exists in the Revenue Department, the State government is set to introduce a simplified three-step approval process in the issuance of revenue certificates, replacing the existing multi-level procedure.
Sources told DT Next that the government would announce this reform in the forthcoming Assembly session.
The proposed reform will cover the issuance of key revenue certificates, including community, income, nativity, widow, legal heir, residence, deserted woman, and unmarried certificates, all of which are processes where there are constant complaints of inordinate delays the Kafkaesque lower-level bureaucracy and rampant corruption.
According to government officials, the move is aimed at streamlining the existing process and cutting down the time taken to issue certificates.
At present, applications submitted through e-Seva Centres are forwarded to the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) for field verification, followed by the first-level scrutiny by the revenue inspector and then the headquarters deputy tahsildar/deputy tahsildar, before it finally reaches the tahsildar, who is the signing authority.
Under the proposed system, the deputy tahsildar stage will be dispensed with. Applications will be verified by the VAO and revenue inspector before being sent directly to the tahsildar for approval.
Officials said the simplified procedure is expected to reduce delays, improve administrative efficiency, and enable citizens to obtain certificates within a shorter time.
Even as it welcomed the proposal, the Tamil Nadu Village Administrative Officers' Association has sought further simplification.
Association State president R Arulraj said the government could even consider a two-step process, where applications are verified either by the VAO or the revenue inspector and approved directly by the tahsildar, eliminating one more intermediate stage.
The government is expected to formally announce the revised procedure during the upcoming Assembly session as part of its efforts to strengthen citizen-centric governance and improve the delivery of revenue services.
Community Certificate
Income Certificate
Nativity Certificate
Residence Certificate
Legal Heir Certificate
Widow Certificate
Deserted Woman Certificate
Unmarried Certificate
VAO -> revenue inspector -> headquarters deputy tahsildar/deputy tahsildar -> tahsildar (final authority)
VAO -> revenue inspector -> tahsildar