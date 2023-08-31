TN to set up EV mobility centres in polytechnic colleges

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to establish electric vehicles mobility centres in state-owned polytechnic colleges, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) informed.



Many institutions including Anna University are conducting several research projects on electric vehicles to reduce air pollution in the State.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next that Tamil Nadu has transformed into India’s leading Electric Vehicles (EV) manufacturing hub over the last five years.

“Since the state government has a vision of attracting Rs 50,000 crore worth of investments in EV manufacturing and creating of 1.5 lakh new jobs in its latest EV policy, it was decided to train the students even at diploma level,” the official said.

Stating that the state government will enter into agreement with the state-owned FaMe TN (Erstwhile MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau) and Smart e-Mobility, a EV solution company, he said accordingly with the tie-ups, electric vehicles mobility centres will be established in the polytechnic colleges to train the students.

“To start with, the centre will be established in the government polytechnic college for women in Coimbatore,’” the official said adding “training will be given in various mechanisms of EV.”

The official said that efforts were also made to redesign the curriculum in polytechnic colleges in electrical, electronics, mechanical, and automobile courses to suit the EV industry requirements, including setting up of Centres of Excellence.

According to the DOTE official, separate fund allocations will be made for the electric vehicles mobility centres in the polytechnic colleges. “The training on EV aspects will also help the students to begin startups, which would be guided and helped by the government,” he said. He said similar efforts are being undertaken to update the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) curriculum in addition to installing EV practical modules to enable practical lab experiments.