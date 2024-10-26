TN to set up 3 industry-based research parks in Madurai, Chennai and Coimbatore

CHENNAI: To promote research activities in the colleges on par with the latest trends, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed establishing industry-aligned research parks for students in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

The proposed research parks will be set up with the collaboration of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO). A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the research parks aim to support students, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, and augment the growth of industries including aerospace, defense, automotive, and electric vehicles.

Stating that the main aim of the proposed research parks will be seeking research tie-ups with top industries across the country to enable the students not only to become entrepreneurs but also to build strong academic linkages.

Pointing out that a detailed project report will be prepared to identify the location in three cities, the official said the research parks will also increase the outreach of academic findings and content to industry, enabling them to add value to the research works of the students.

“The main focus would be that the parks would also facilitate knowledge sharing and consistent learning between the students aspiring to be researchers and industrial experts,” he said adding “The coordination between the students and the experts in the industries will also enhance the employment opportunities according to the latest industry requirements”.

He said as TIDCO has several years of experience in developing research parks, the proposed project is expected to be completed perhaps in the next one and a half years. “After getting the detailed project report, the state government will be allocating funds accordingly,” he said and added that the number of industries will also be identified for the project collaboration.